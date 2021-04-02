Massnet (MASS) Market Capitalization Achieves $105.20 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Massnet has a market cap of $105.20 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 931.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,126,454 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.