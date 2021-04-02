MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.79 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

