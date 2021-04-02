Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Matador Resources worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 247,758.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 198,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

