Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Matthews International worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.