Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $704.14

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.14 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 676.50 ($8.84). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 226,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 701.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 704.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £192.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

