MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

MAV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The company has a market cap of C$202.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.07.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

