Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,803.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $319,972.89 and $3,803.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

