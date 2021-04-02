Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 16,652,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,950. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.