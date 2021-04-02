MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of MBIA worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in MBIA by 245.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $9.70 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $527.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

