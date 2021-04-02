McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 3.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 144,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.