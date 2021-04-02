McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 149.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 989.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 942,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after buying an additional 856,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. 7,300,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.44 and a twelve month high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

