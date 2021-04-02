McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $11.09 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 8.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,943,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,697 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

