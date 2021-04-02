McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.53. 691,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

