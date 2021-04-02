McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,342. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66.

