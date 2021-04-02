McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.97. 405,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,921. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

