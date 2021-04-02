McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

