McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,614 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 6.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,879,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05.

