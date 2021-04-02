MedicCoin Trading Up 459.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 459.3% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $89,407.45 and $146.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.