Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Medtronic worth $801,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.19. 6,020,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.