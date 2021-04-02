MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0040 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $11,727.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

