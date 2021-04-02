MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,893,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 3,459,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,574. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

