MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.67 and traded as high as C$6.78. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 5,153,826 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

