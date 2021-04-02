Megacoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.34 or 0.00344494 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,447,574 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

