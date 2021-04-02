Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00355940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,447,642 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

