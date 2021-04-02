Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00355940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,447,642 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

