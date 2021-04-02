Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.16

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.16 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 490.70 ($6.41). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.41), with a volume of 959,057 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 389.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

