Meme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $2,968.28 or 0.05006415 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $83.11 million and $7.52 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.64 or 0.00407561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005539 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

