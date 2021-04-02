Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $9,026.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00414444 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005546 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.18 or 0.04873891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.