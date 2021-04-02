MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $49,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,617.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,515.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.