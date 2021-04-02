Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 243.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 354,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,213 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 347,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK remained flat at $$77.09 during trading hours on Friday. 8,703,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,073,277. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

