Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,512 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

