MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.27

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €135.27 ($159.14) and traded as high as €147.45 ($173.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €145.80 ($171.53), with a volume of 345,649 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €138.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.27.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

