Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Mercury has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.72 million and $17,179.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

