Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $527,625.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,060. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 170.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.