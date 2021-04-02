Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Mercury Systems worth $35,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $956,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

