Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.96 million and $431,547.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069520 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

