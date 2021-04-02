MESEFA (SEFA) Price Up 1% This Week

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, MESEFA has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a market capitalization of $84,551.73 and $5,521.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00330715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.82 or 0.00758571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00089464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MESEFA Coin Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

MESEFA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using U.S. dollars.

