Meta Price Hits $3.14 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005255 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $54.38 million and $5.49 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

