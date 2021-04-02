Metadium (META) Reaches One Day Volume of $331.18 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Metadium has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $462.74 million and $331.18 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 931.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

