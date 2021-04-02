Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $5.60 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Metal has a total market capitalization of $367.40 million and $244.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 219.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,098.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

