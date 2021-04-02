MetaMorph Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,530.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

