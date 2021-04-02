Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.95 or 0.03465252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,093,507 coins and its circulating supply is 78,593,408 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.