Meter Governance Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00009656 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.23 million and $1.72 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

