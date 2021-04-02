Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MXC opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $278,639. 54.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.