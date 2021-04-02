Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.49. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 27,090 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

