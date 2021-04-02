MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 40,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MGM stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 8,840,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,681. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

