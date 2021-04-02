Michael Amoroso Sells 45,409 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,364. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

