Michael Hsing Sells 10,960 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,145,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $5,555,688.11.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $14.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 507,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

