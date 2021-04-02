Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $53,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,328,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

