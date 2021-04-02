Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Micromines has a market cap of $130,428.90 and $1,920.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00764095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

